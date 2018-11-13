Substantial RCEP deal by year-end appears unlikely, Japanese official says

Japan, China and 14 other Asia-Pacific countries are unlikely to meet their goal of reaching a substantial conclusion on the proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership free trade pact by the end of the year, a Japanese trade ministry official said.

Leaders of the 16 countries, set to meet in Singapore on Wednesday, are unlikely to declare that the RCEP talks have reached a substantial conclusion, the official said Monday.

A major stumbling block is India’s refusal to make deep tariffs cuts ahead of general elections next year, the official said.

“Contentious issues remain undecided after ministerial discussions,” trade minister Hiroshige Seko told reporters after Monday’s meeting of ministers from the 16 countries in Singapore.

The countries’ leaders are expected to set a goal of wrapping up the RCEP negotiating process in 2019, sources said.

The 16 countries, including the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, concluded talks on five of the 18 areas covered in the RCEP process by the end of October, including customs procedures and trade facilitation.

But they remain apart on key issues such as goods trade, including tariffs, and e-commerce, sources familiar with the situation said.

The RCEP talks started in 2013. The 16 countries also include South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. The 10 ASEAN nations are Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Laos, Vietnam, Myanmar and Cambodia.