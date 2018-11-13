Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar weaker around ¥114 in late Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar was weaker around ¥114 in Tokyo trading late Tuesday, after trimming early losses due to some easing of concerns over U.S.-China trade friction.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥114.06-06, down from ¥114.16-16 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.1237-1238, down from $1.1259-1263, and at ¥128.17-18, down from ¥128.55-55.

The dollar moved around ¥113.80 in the early morning amid a risk-averse mood generated by a plunge in U.S. and European equities overnight.

The U.S. currency dropped below ¥113.60 as fears for a global stock sell-off strengthened after the Nikkei 225 stock average briefly plunged 785 points following a weak start.

Later in the morning, the dollar moved around ¥113.70, partly backed by dollar buying by Japanese importers.

The dollar rose above ¥114 in the early afternoon following a media report from Hong Kong that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will visit the United States ahead of the planned U.S.-China summit late this month.

“The risk-averse mood receded due to rises in Shanghai stocks and U.S. long-term interest rates following the report on the Chinese vice premier’s U.S. visit,” an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said.

“The Nikkei’s resistance to a further drop supported the dollar against the yen,” a currency broker said.

In late trading, the dollar gained further steam, aided by position-adjusting purchases.

Tuesday was the deadline for Italy to submit a revised budget draft to the European Commission. “The dollar has no momentum to chase higher ground,” the currency broker said, noting investor caution over the Italy issue.

