Nikkei follows Wall Street deep into negative territory

The Nikkei 225 average took a plunge Tuesday, with investor sentiment battered by an overnight tumble in U.S. stocks.

The Nikkei fell 459.36 points, or 2.06 percent, to end at 21,810.52 after losing nearly 800 points briefly in morning trading. On Monday, the key market gauge rose 19.63 points.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, closed 33.50 points, or 2.00 percent, lower at 1,638.45. It dropped 1.03 points Monday.

The TSE opened sharply lower after the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index sagged 2.78 percent Monday, as investor concerns about earnings at Apple Inc. spurred selling of the U.S. technology giant and industry competitors.

Lower European equities also dampened sentiment in the Tokyo market, brokers said.

In addition, investors were worried about a deterioration in the market’s supply-demand balance following the planned Dec. 19 listing on the TSE of SoftBank Corp., the mobile phone unit of major internet and telecommunications conglomerate SoftBank Group, announced by the exchange Monday, brokers said.

After the initial selling ran its course, stocks recouped some losses in the afternoon, helped by the yen’s weakening against the dollar following news that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will visit the U.S. soon, brokers said.

Liu’s reported visit, believed to be aimed at easing U.S.-China trade friction, alleviated investor worries, an official of a foreign-affiliated brokerage firm said.

“Apple and SoftBank are the main factors” behind the Tokyo market’s plunge, an official of a bank-linked securities firm said. But the official suggested that individual investors hunted for bargains, supporting the market’s downside.

“Stocks are expected to move unstably” until early next week, said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co.

Miura said he expects Tokyo stocks to rebound from late next week to the end of the month on hopes for a U.S.-China summit slated for the end of the month.

Falling issues far outnumbered rising ones 1,846 to 230 in the first section, while 35 issues were unchanged.

Volume increased to 1.609 billion shares from 1.231 billion Monday.

Apple-related issues met with selling. They included Murata Manufacturing, Kyocera and Alps Electric.

Kajima lost 3.82 percent after an upper revision to its operating profit forecast for the year to March, released by the general contractor Tuesday, failed to beat market expectations, brokers said.

By contrast, SoftBank Group and cosmetics maker Shiseido were higher.