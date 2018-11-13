Taiwan grandpa catches ’em all playing Pokemon Go on 15 phones
Chen San-yuan, 70, known as 'Pokemon grandpa,' talks on his mobile phone as he plays the mobile game 'Pokemon Go' near his home, in a Taipei suburb on Monday. | REUTERS

Asia Pacific / Offbeat

Taiwan grandpa catches ’em all playing Pokemon Go on 15 phones

Reuters

TAIPEI – Chen San-yuan turns heads as he cycles through a suburb of Taipei, Taiwan’s capital.

The reason why?

Attached to the front of his bicycle are 15 mobile phones which Chen, 70, uses to simultaneously play the augmented-reality game Pokemon Go.

The smartphone-based game requires players to “catch” animated characters that appear in real locations.

Known as Pokemon Grandpa, videos of Chen and his fan-shaped phone setup cycling between “Pokestops” have gone viral on the internet and made him a minor celebrity in Tucheng district, where he lives.

“I used one cellphone and then kept playing and playing,” Chen, dressed in a crisp, white long-sleeved shirt and pants, told Reuters Television on a recent outing.

“After a month, it became three cellphones, six cellphones, nine cellphones, 12 and then 15,” he said, crediting his grandson with introducing him to Pokemon Go in 2016.

Chen said his gear cost more than $4,800 and he spends about $300 a month on virtual currency to use in the game.

Playing on multiple phones allows him to get to higher levels in the game more quickly and capture rarer creatures, he said.

The pensioner said he sometimes plays all night thanks to the custom-made portable battery packs that recharge the phones.

Chen’s fellow players are amazed at his energy.

“He’s able to take care of fifteen cellphones at once,” said Shih Wun-sheng, 45. “From going out until returning home, Chen can remain energetic for six to seven hours, not feeling tired. That’s really impressive.”

Pokemon Go, jointly developed by Nintendo Co. and Niantic Inc., has been the biggest hit so far among games using so-called augmented reality, where digital characters are superimposed on the real world.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

The founders of the "Occupy Central" movement, Chu Yiu-ming (left), Benny Tai (center left), Chan Kin-man (center right) and Chinese Cardinal of the Catholic Church and former bishop of Hong Kong Joseph Zen, leave a police station in Hong Kong in December 2014.
Hong Kong democracy activists to face trial over roles in 2014 rallies as Beijing tightens grip
Three leading Hong Kong democracy campaigners go on trial next week over their involvement in massive rallies calling for political reform, as room for opposition in the semiautonomous city shrinks...
A pedestrian watches a screen broadcasting a map of Japan and the Korean Peninsula during a news program reporting on North Korea's missile launch, in Tokyo on Nov. 29 last year.
North Korean missile bases housing weapons capable of striking much of Japan still up and running...
A U.S. think tank says it has uncovered 13 of an estimated 20 North Korean missile operating bases inside the country — including those believed to house ballistic missiles capable of stri...
Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi speaks at a business forum on the sidelines of the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Singapore on Monday.
Amnesty International strips Aung San Suu Kyi of highest honor
Amnesty International on Monday stripped Aung San Suu Kyi of its highest honor over the de facto Myanmar leader's "indifference" to the atrocities committed by the country's military against Rohing...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Chen San-yuan, 70, known as 'Pokemon grandpa,' talks on his mobile phone as he plays the mobile game 'Pokemon Go' near his home, in a Taipei suburb on Monday. | REUTERS Neighbors watch Chen San-yuan, 70, known as 'Pokemon grandpa,' as he plays the mobile game 'Pokemon Go' near his home with 15 mobile phones, in a Taipei suburb on Monday. | REUTERS Chen San-yuan, 70, known as 'Pokemon grandpa,' poses with his bicycle as he plays the mobile game 'Pokemon Go' near his home with 15 mobile phones, in a Taipei suburb on Monday. | REUTERS Chen San-yuan, 70, known as 'Pokemon grandpa,' rides his bicycle as he plays the mobile game 'Pokemon Go' near his home with 15 mobile phones, in a Taipei suburb on Monday. | REUTERS

5 IMAGES AVAILABLE

, , , , ,