Asia Pacific

China temporarily suspends rule allowing trade in tiger bone and rhino horn

AP

BEIJING – China says it is suspending rule changes that have allowed trade in tiger and rhinoceros parts, after the move to reverse a past ban sparked an outcry from environmental groups.

The official Xinhua News Agency quoted Cabinet official Ding Xuedong as saying Monday that the rule change had “been postponed after study.”

Tiger bone and rhino horn are used in traditional Chinese medicine, despite a lack of evidence of their effectiveness and negative effects on wild populations.

The Xinhua report said the ban on the import and export of rhino and tiger parts and their use in traditional Chinese medicine would be maintained.

Late last month Chinese authorities said the country would allow trading in products made from endangered tigers and rhinos under “special circumstances,” but has been met with condemnation from conservation groups.

