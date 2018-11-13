National

Ueno Zoo’s Xiang Xiang the panda begins to live separately from mother

Kyodo

Xiang Xiang, a panda cub at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo, took her first steps toward living apart from her mother Tuesday, zoo officials said.

The zoo plans for the panda cub to become fully independent by the end of the year by gradually increasing the amount of time she is by herself, they said.

Xiang Xiang will turn 1 ½ years old in December. Since giant pandas in the wild primarily live alone and become independent of their parents by the time they turn 2, the zoo decided to promote independence for the panda cub as well, the officials said.

When Xiang Xiang made an appearance by herself shortly after 9 a.m., she wandered around near the entrance as if she was looking for her mother, but then she started to climb a tree and eat bamboo leaves.

Visitors coming to see the panda cub formed a long line, and by 10 a.m. the waiting time reached 1 hour and 40 minutes.

“I felt bad for seeing her like she was looking for her mom, but I am rooting for her independence,” said Akemi Kawasaki, a 55-year-old housewife from Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture.

For the time being, Xiang Xiang and her mother will be separated during the morning and will reunite in the afternoon so that visitors can see them together.

Once both get used to being separated, they will also start to live apart during the afternoon and evening, the officials said.

While the two are apart, visitors can see Xiang Xiang, but not her mother, Shin Shin, as she will be moved to a private area, they said.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako attend an Imperial garden party at the Akasaka Imperial Gardens in Tokyo on Nov. 9.
Japanese Cabinet OKs bill to make 10-day Golden Week holiday around 2019 Imperial succession
The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a bill to assign one-off holidays related to the Imperial succession next year, creating a 10-day Golden Week holiday period from late April. Once the bill clears...
The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan anchors as a U.S. Aegis warship crosses its bow after they arrive at Busan port for joint military exercises with South Korea in 2007.
U.S. tells Japan it may resume military drills with South Korea next spring: sources
The United States has told Japan it may resume large-scale joint military exercises with South Korea as early as next spring, if there continues to be no tangible progress on the denuclearization o...
People exercise with wooden dumbbells during an event marking Respect for the Aged Day in 2016 at a temple in the Sugamo district of Tokyo.
Emigration — not immigration — one of top Japanese concerns amid shrinking population: Pew poll
As Japan grapples with the problem of an aging and shrinking population — and whether to allow in an influx of immigrants — a survey published Tuesday has revealed that the Japanese public is appar...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Xiang Xiang, a female panda cub, plays on her own Tuesday at the Ueno Zoo in Tokyo. | KYODO

, ,