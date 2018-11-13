Japanese Cabinet OKs bill to make 10-day Golden Week holiday around 2019 Imperial succession

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a bill to assign one-off holidays related to the Imperial succession next year, creating a 10-day Golden Week holiday period from late April.

Once the bill clears the Diet, May 1, the day when Crown Prince Naruhito will ascend the Imperial throne, will become a holiday.

With April 29 and May 3-6 already assigned as national and public holidays in 2019, April 30 and May 2 would become public holidays as a result, as Japanese law stipulates that a weekday sandwiched by national holidays automatically becomes a public holiday.

The rare 10-day vacation period will begin on April 27, which falls on a Saturday.

The bill will create another holiday on Oct. 22, the day of a major enthronement ceremony.

The Crown Prince will succeed the throne the day after his 84-year-old father, Emperor Akihito, abdicates based on his wish to step down due to his advanced age and failing health.

Since the end of World War II, Japan has enacted three special laws to create one-off holidays related to Imperial celebrations. The last time Japan designed such a holiday was on June 9, 1993, when the Crown Prince and Crown Princess held their wedding ceremony.