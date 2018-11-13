World / Crime & Legal

Illinois officer responds to report of gunfire at bar, fatally shoots armed guard detaining man

AP

CHICAGO – A police officer fatally shot an armed security guard who witnesses say was trying to detain a man following a shooting at a suburban Chicago bar, authorities said.

Investigators said 26-year-old Jemel Roberson was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to a hospital following the shooting early Sunday at Manny’s Blue Room in Robbins, just south of Chicago. Four other people were shot and wounded during the incident, including a man who police believe fired a gun before police arrived, Cook County sheriff’s spokeswoman Sophia Ansari said.

When police arrived at the scene, Roberson was holding “somebody on the ground with his knee in his back, with his gun in his back,” witness Adam Harris told WGN-TV.

“Everybody is screaming out, ‘He’s a security guard,’ ” Harris said.

Roberson was licensed to carry a firearm, Ansari said.

Charges were pending Monday against the man who investigators believe fired the initial shots during a dispute. His name has yet to be released, and he remained hospitalized Monday, Anasari said.

Investigators said the initial gunfire was reported around 4 a.m. An officer responding from nearby Midlothian encountered and shot “a subject with a gun,” Midlothian Police Chief Daniel Delaney said in a statement. The person was later identified as Roberson.

No details have been released about the officer. Roberson, who was black, was the only person killed in the shooting. The other four people who were shot suffered wounds that weren’t considered life-threatening, Anasari said.

The Rev. Marvin Hunter said Roberson was an “upstanding young man” and a promising keyboard player who played at his and several other area churches. Roberson was working to “enough money together for a deposit on a new apartment,” said Hunter, the great uncle of Laquan McDonald, a black teenager fatally shot in 2014 by a white Chicago police officer.

Illinois State Police are handling the investigation into Roberson’s shooting. The agency said it would not comment on the investigation until it is completed.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Alexander Hamilton's Society of the Cincinnati Eagle insignia is displayed by Douglas Hamilton, his fifth great-grandson, at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia Monday. This and other items loaned by Douglas Hamilton will be featured as part of the museum's "Year of Hamilton."
Alexander Hamilton descendant loans heirlooms to museum
The fifth great-grandson of Alexander Hamilton is loaning some family heirlooms to the Museum of the American Revolution. The items include a Society of the Cincinnati Eagle insignia worn and ow...
Activists of C14, a Ukrainian far-right group, gather to demand the resignation of the General Prosecutor as they place placards depicting people who they believe prosecutors have failed to investigate, during their rally outside the Prosecutor General's Office in Kiev on Monday. Ukraine's president on Friday refused to accept the resignation of his top prosecutor over the death of an anti-corruption campaigner following a horrific acid attack, his office said.
Ukraine arrests lawmaker's ex-aide in deadly acid attack targeting corruption foe
Ukraine on Monday arrested a man suspected of being involved in the deadly acid attack on anti-corruption campaigner Kateryna Gandzyuk. Igor Pavlovsky — a former aide to a ruling party lawmaker ...
Then-U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Zalmay Khalilzad speaks to reporters at the United Nations headquarters in 2009. Taliban officials said Monday that Pakistan has released Abdul Samad Sani, a U.S.-designated terrorist who served as the Afghan Central Bank governor during the militants' rule, along with a lower-ranking commander named Salahuddin. It came as U.S. envoy Khalilzad launched a second tour of the region, with stops in Pakistan, Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates as well as Qatar, where the Taliban maintain a political office.
Pakistan frees two Taliban officials as U.S. envoy visits region
Pakistan released two Taliban officials on Monday during U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad's latest visit to the region, in what could be part of American efforts to revive peace talks with the insurgent...

, ,