Alexander Hamilton descendant loans heirlooms to museum
Alexander Hamilton's Society of the Cincinnati Eagle insignia is displayed by Douglas Hamilton, his fifth great-grandson, at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia Monday. This and other items loaned by Douglas Hamilton will be featured as part of the museum's 'Year of Hamilton.' | AP

PHILADELPHIA – The fifth great-grandson of Alexander Hamilton is loaning some family heirlooms to the Museum of the American Revolution.

The items include a Society of the Cincinnati Eagle insignia worn and owned by Hamilton and a gold mourning ring — featuring a lock of his hair set under a glass jewel — worn by his wife after his death.

The heirlooms will be featured as part of the museum’s “Year of Hamilton” that includes an exhibit called “Hamilton Was Here: Rising Up in Revolutionary Philadelphia.”

Douglas Hamilton was in Philadelphia Monday to present the items.

The 67-year-old Ohio man says their famous distant relative wasn’t something his family focused on. He said a cardboard box containing the heirlooms was quietly passed down from generation to generation.

But as Hamilton’s legacy has re-emerged with the hit Broadway musical and a number of books in recent years, he has been embracing his ancestor and sharing his stories and objects.

Alexander Hamilton's Society of the Cincinnati Eagle insignia is displayed by Douglas Hamilton, his fifth great-grandson, at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia Monday. This and other items loaned by Douglas Hamilton will be featured as part of the museum's 'Year of Hamilton.' | AP Alexander Hamilton widow Elizabeth Hamilton's gold mourning ring with a piece of her late-husband's hair encased under the glass jewel is seen at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia Monday. | AP

