Ukrainian nationalist group’s hidden forest camp trains kids to kill, counts Russians, LGBT ranks as foes
Participants of the 'Temper of will' summer camp organized by the nationalist Svoboda party hold their AK-47 riffles as they receive instructions during a tactical exercise in a village near Ternopil, Ukraine, in July. Campers as young as 8 years old practice using assault rifles. They are taught to shoot to kill Russians and their sympathizers. | AP

World

Ukrainian nationalist group’s hidden forest camp trains kids to kill, counts Russians, LGBT ranks as foes

AP

KIEV – The campers, some clad in combat fatigues, carefully aim their assault rifles. Their instructor offers advice: Don’t think of your target as a human being.

So when these boys and girls shoot, they will shoot to kill.

Most are in their teens, but some are as young as 8 years old. They are at a summer camp created by one of Ukraine’s radical nationalist groups, hidden in a forest in the west of the country, that was visited by The Associated Press. The camp has two purposes: to train children to defend their country from Russians and their sympathizers — and to spread nationalist ideology.

“We never aim guns at people,” instructor Yuri “Chornota” Cherkashin tells them. “But we don’t count separatists, little green men, occupiers from Moscow, as people. So we can and should aim at them.”

The nationalists have been accused of violence and racism, but they have played a central, volunteer role in Ukraine’s conflict with Russia — and they have maintained links with the government. Earlier this year, the Ministry of Youth and Sports earmarked 4 million hryvnias (about $150,000) to fund some of the youth camps among the dozens built by the nationalists. The purpose, according to the ministry, is “national patriotic education.”

Ministry spokeswoman Natalia Vernigora said the money is distributed by a panel that looks for “signs of xenophobia and discrimination, it doesn’t analyze activities of specific groups.”

Cherkashin is a veteran of the fight against pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine; he was wounded in combat and later came to lead Sokil, or Falcon, the youth wing of the Svoboda party. It is important, he says, to inculcate the nation’s youth with nationalist thought, so they can battle Vladimir Putin’s Russia as well as “challenges that could completely destroy” European civilization.

Among those challenges: LGBT rights, which lecturers denounce as a sign of Western decadence.

“You need to be aware of all that,” said instructor Ruslan Andreiko. “All those gender things, all those perversions of modern Bolsheviks who have come to power in Europe and now try to make all those LGBT things like gay pride parades part of the education system.”

While some youths dozed off during lectures, others paid attention. Clearly, some were receptive.

During a break in training, a teenager played a nationalist march on his guitar. It was decorated with a sticker showing white bombs hitting a mosque, under the motto, “White Europe is Our Goal.”

Aside from the lectures — and songs around the campfire — life for the several dozen youths at the Svoboda camp was hard.

Campers were awakened in the middle of the night with a blast from a stun grenade. Stumbling out of their tents, soldiers in training struggled to hold AK-47s that were, in some cases, almost as tall as they were. They were required to carry the heavy rifles all day, and one of the girls broke down in tears from exhaustion.

At 18, Mykhailo was the oldest of the campers. The training, he said, was necessary.

“Every moment things can go wrong in our country. And one has to be ready for it,” he said. “That’s why I came to this camp. To study how to protect myself and my loved ones”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Illinois officer responds to report of gunfire at bar, fatally shoots armed guard detaining man
A police officer fatally shot an armed security guard who witnesses say was trying to detain a man following a shooting at a suburban Chicago bar, authorities said. Investigators said 26-year-ol...
Alexander Hamilton's Society of the Cincinnati Eagle insignia is displayed by Douglas Hamilton, his fifth great-grandson, at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia Monday. This and other items loaned by Douglas Hamilton will be featured as part of the museum's "Year of Hamilton."
Alexander Hamilton descendant loans heirlooms to museum
The fifth great-grandson of Alexander Hamilton is loaning some family heirlooms to the Museum of the American Revolution. The items include a Society of the Cincinnati Eagle insignia worn and ow...
Activists of C14, a Ukrainian far-right group, gather to demand the resignation of the General Prosecutor as they place placards depicting people who they believe prosecutors have failed to investigate, during their rally outside the Prosecutor General's Office in Kiev on Monday. Ukraine's president on Friday refused to accept the resignation of his top prosecutor over the death of an anti-corruption campaigner following a horrific acid attack, his office said.
Ukraine arrests lawmaker's ex-aide in deadly acid attack targeting corruption foe
Ukraine on Monday arrested a man suspected of being involved in the deadly acid attack on anti-corruption campaigner Kateryna Gandzyuk. Igor Pavlovsky — a former aide to a ruling party lawmaker ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Participants of the 'Temper of will' summer camp organized by the nationalist Svoboda party hold their AK-47 riffles as they receive instructions during a tactical exercise in a village near Ternopil, Ukraine, in July. Campers as young as 8 years old practice using assault rifles. They are taught to shoot to kill Russians and their sympathizers. | AP Yuri 'Chornota' Cherkashin, head of Sokil (Falcon), the youth wing of the nationalist Svoboda party, sits with his AK-47 rifle at the 'Temper of will' summer camp in a village near Ternopil, Ukraine, in July. 'We never aim guns at people,' he tells his campers. 'But we don't count separatists, little green men, occupiers from Moscow as people, so we can and should aim at them.' | AP Mykhailo adjusts his AK-47 rifle after bathing in a river during the 'Temper of will' summer camp, organized by the nationalist Svoboda party, in a village near Ternopil, Ukraine, in July. At 18, he is the oldest of the campers. 'Every moment things can go wrong in our country. And one has to be ready for it,' he said. 'That's why I came to this camp. To study how to protect myself and my loved ones.' | AP

, , , , ,