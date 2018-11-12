Japan government ponders telecommuting to hire more disabled people
Japan government ponders telecommuting to hire more disabled people

The government will promote telecommuting to hire more people with disabilities, according to informed sources.

The call will go out for ministries and agencies to consider measures by the end of March to make it easier for disabled officials to use telecommuting programs, mainly by reviewing current rules, the sources said Monday.

The government has decided to hire 4,000 people with disabilities as full- or part-time workers by the end of 2019 to raise the proportion of disabled employees at central government bodies to the legally required level of 2.5 percent.

The decision came after many such entities were found to have padded the numbers of their employees with disabilities.

The government needs to improve the telecommuting environment because some workers with disabilities have difficulties commuting to workplaces, the sources said.

In addition, the government is considering the use of flextime systems and other programs to make it easier for officials with disabilities to work, according to the sources.

