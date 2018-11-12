Business / Corporate

Japan’s Takeda to seek shareholder approval of Shire purchase plan Dec. 5

Kyodo

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. said it will convene an extraordinary meeting of shareholders Dec. 5 to win approval for its plan to acquire Irish drugmaker Shire PLC that would make it a global top 10 company in the industry.

But the Japanese pharmaceutical may face criticism by some of its shareholders who regard the $59 billion agreement, announced May 8 and amounting to the biggest-ever Japanese acquisition of a foreign company, as too costly.

Takeda said in a press release Monday it is aiming to win shareholder approval for an issue of new shares to finance the acquisition and complete the acquisition Jan. 8, subject to necessary regulatory and shareholder approval.

The acquisition of Shire will create a company “with the financial strength to continue investing in delivering highly innovative medicines and transformative care to patients around the world,” Takeda President and Chief Executive Officer Christophe Weber said in the press release.

Through the acquisition of Dublin-based Shire, known for its strength in developing drugs for hemophilia and other rare diseases, Takeda will become the world’s ninth-largest drugmaker, boasting combined sales of ¥2.81 trillion.

Takeda will hold the shareholders meeting in the city of Osaka. Shire is expected to convene a meeting of its shareholders the same day.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe addresses a meeting of his Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy on Monday.
Abe orders Cabinet to mitigate impact of coming consumption tax hike
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered his Cabinet ministers Monday to make sure domestic demand continues to expand ahead of the consumption tax hike planned for next October. "While closely ...
Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih (center), Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak (right) and OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo attend a meeting of their Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee in the Emirati capital of Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Saudi Arabia said it will trim oil exports by 500,000 barrels per day in December, as major producers met to consider cuts to shore up sagging prices.
Oil rises on prospect of OPEC curbs in 2019
Following a record run of losses, oil climbed at the start of the week as Saudi Arabia said it would reduce crude sales in December and speculation rose that OPEC and its allies will cut output ...
SoftBank is planning to sell 1.6 billion shares at ¥1,500 apiece when it lists its domestic mobile telecommunications unit on Dec. 19.
SoftBank unveils ¥2.4 trillion IPO for Japan mobile telecom business
SoftBank Group Corp. is seeking to raise ¥2.4 trillion in the initial public offering of its domestic telecommunications operations scheduled for Dec. 19. The technology conglomerate...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will hold a shareholders meeting Dec. 5 to win approval for its plan to acquire Irish drugmaker Shire. | KYODO

, , ,