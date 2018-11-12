Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar firms to above ¥114.10 in Tokyo

JIJI

The dollar topped ¥114.10 in Tokyo trading Monday, thanks to spillover effects of the U.S. currency’s firming against the euro.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥114.16-16, up from ¥113.84-85 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.1259-1263, down from $1.1336-1337, and at ¥128.55-55, down from ¥129.06-06.

The dollar rose above ¥113.80 in early trading after moving around ¥113.70. The greenback crept up later in the morning despite the Nikkei 225 average’s weak start. It was buoyed around ¥114.00 by noon.

“Risk-averse selling did not gain strength,” an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.

After moving narrowly, the dollar rose around ¥114.20 in late afternoon trading.

Increasingly concerned about the Italian budget and Brexit issues, players “stepped up euro selling to buy dollars,” a Japanese bank official said.

“The dollar has been bought back since the U.S. midterm elections,” a major life insurance firm official pointed out.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe addresses a meeting of his Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy on Monday.
Abe asks Cabinet ministers to take steps on economy
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered his Cabinet ministers Monday to make sure domestic demand continues to expand ahead of the consumption tax hike planned for next October. "While closely...
Image Not Available
Nikkei logs a small rise amid thin trading
The Nikkei 225 average finished slightly higher in thin trading Monday, as participation by foreign investors was limited ahead of Veterans Day in the U.S. The Nikkei rose 19.63 points, ...
Image Not Available
RCEP ministers begin talks, seek accord on key parts of giant free trade deal
Ministers from 16 Asia-Pacific countries, including Japan, China and India, began talks Monday in Singapore, in a race to agree on key parts of a free trade deal before the end of the year. At s...

, ,