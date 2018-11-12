Woman seriously injured in suspected random stabbing on Yokohama street
Police officers search for clues on a shopping street in Yokohama on Sunday, after a woman was stabbed and seriously injured in what may have been a random attack. | KYODO

YOKOHAMA – A 34-year-old woman suffered serious injuries early Sunday after she was stabbed in a shopping street in Yokohama in what may have been a random attack, police said Monday.

Ayu Hirose was stabbed in her abdomen by “an unknown man” in the early hours of Sunday on a street 400 meters from Oguchi Station. She was found on the street, bleeding profusely, by Yasuhiko Tamaki, a 60-year-old newspaper delivery man.

He said he heard a scream and saw her walking toward him calling for help. She was not wearing any shoes and her left side was red with blood, he added.

The police are examining security camera footage and searching for a suspect. The stabbing is being investigated as a case of attempted murder.

The location of the attack was near some elementary schools, and worried teachers and parents were on the streets Monday morning to watch their children walk to school.

One elementary school postponed its program for pupils to experience working at the shopping district, which was planned to start Monday.

