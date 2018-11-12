Crew rescued after U.S. fighter jet crashes off Okinawa
Plane captains wash down a U.S. Navy F/A-18E on the flight deck of the the forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan in waters east of the Korean Peninsula in October 2017. | U.S. NAVY

AFP-JIJI, Staff Report

A U.S. navy fighter jet crashed into the sea off the southern island of Okinawa on Monday and its two crew members were rescued alive, Japan’s Defense Ministry said.

The fighter jet crashed some 250 kilometers (156 miles) east-southeast of Okinawa’s capital city, Naha, at around 11:45 a.m., said Osamu Kosakai, spokesman for the ministry’s Okinawa defense bureau.

Its two crew members ejected and were rescued by a U.S. military helicopter, he said, adding the accident was “not life-threatening.”

The fighter jet crashed “due to engine trouble,” he said.

The U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet said in a statement that an F/A-18 deployed with the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier had experienced a “mechanical issue that resulted in the crew ejecting while conducting routine operations” in the Philippine Sea.

It said the crew had been immediately and safely recovered by search and rescue aircraft from the Reagan and brought back to the ship for evaluation by medical personnel.

Both aviators were in good condition.

The 7th Fleet said the crash is being investigated.

The carrier, home-ported at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, is currently conducting operations in the region.

The Japan Coast Guard “dispatched an aircraft to the waters to see if there is any debris or floating oil,” a spokesman said.

Okinawa accounts for less than 1 percent of Japan’s total land area, but hosts more than half of the approximately 47,000 American military personnel stationed in Japan.

For decades, Okinawa residents have asked for some of the bases to be moved, with resentment growing after a string of accidents and crimes committed by U.S. military personnel and base workers.

