In this 1942 photo, smokes is seen rising into the sky as a ship burns in Darwin, in northern Australia, following a bombing raid by the Japanese military during World War II. | AP / VIA KYODO

In between ASEAN, APEC summits, Shinzo Abe plans to visit Darwin war memorial site in Australia

Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is planning to visit a war memorial site in Darwin, a northern Australian city bombed by the Japanese military during World War II, later this week, Japanese diplomatic sources said Monday.

Abe is expected to visit the Darwin Cenotaph with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a symbolic show of postwar reconciliation that has allowed the two countries to become strategic partners, the sources said.

The move follows Abe’s December 2016 visit to Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, the site of the 1941 attack by Japan that brought the United States into the war, and former U.S. President Barack Obama’s trip in May of that year to Hiroshima, which was devastated by the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing.

These visits showcased postwar Japan-U.S. reconciliation and the Japanese government is hoping to also share with Australia the importance of future-oriented relations, the sources said.

The bombing of Darwin on Feb. 19, 1942, is said to be the first attack by a foreign power on mainland Australia during the war. More than 240 people were killed by the air raid in the former stronghold of Allied forces. Darwin later suffered dozens more Japanese air attacks.

Abe will meet with Morrison for the first time since the Australian leader took office in August.

Abe is expected to cement ties with Australia by promoting Tokyo’s “free and open Indo-Pacific” policy, designed to promote stability and prosperity in areas between Asia and Africa rooted in rule-based order and freedom of navigation, as well as confirm their cooperation in maritime security.

Abe will visit Australia in between Association of Southeast Asian Nations-related meetings in Singapore and a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Papua New Guinea.

When Abe traveled to Papua New Guinea in July 2014, he offered flowers at a memorial commemorating the war dead including Japanese soldiers. At that time, he called for cooperation in collecting the remains of Japanese troops who died during the war.

In this 1942 photo, smokes is seen rising into the sky as a ship burns in Darwin, in northern Australia, following a bombing raid by the Japanese military during World War II. | AP / VIA KYODO

