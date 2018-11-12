Putin says he had good conversation with Trump in Paris: media
Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (center) and U.S. President Donald Trump as they attend a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on Sunday as part of commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. | AFP-JIJI

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday he had a brief but good conversation with U.S. leader Donald Trump at World War I centenary events in Paris, Russian media reported.

When journalists asked Putin whether he managed to speak to Trump, he said: “Yes,” Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported. Asked how it went, Putin said: “Well.”

He did not provide further details but the French presidency said the pair had a wide-ranging discussion during lunch after the Paris commemoration.

Host and French President Emmanuel Macron was there and German Chancellor Angela Merkel took part in some of the exchanges, the presidency said.

Subjects discussed included the situation in the Middle East, notably Syria, Iran and Saudi Arabia, and North Korea.

Around 70 leaders including the Russian and U.S. leaders traveled to the French capital to mark the centenary of the 1918 Armistice.

Arriving last for the event, Putin made for his U.S. counterpart to shake his hand before giving him a thumbs up sign, while smiling.

Speaking in an interview with the Kremlin-backed channel RT France earlier in the day, Putin confirmed they did not want to steal French President Emmanuel Macron’s thunder. “… we agreed not to violate the host’s work schedule, we will not organise any meetings here at their request,” he said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the pair agreed to hold a more detailed discussion on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina at the end of the month.

The Kremlin said earlier that the prospect of a full meeting between the US and Russian presidents had prompted huge international media interest, leading to concern from the French organizers this could overshadow the commemorations.

Expectations have been growing for a new Trump-Putin meeting as tensions pile up over the Cold War-era Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) and U.S. sanctions against Moscow.

Last month Trump sparked concerns globally when he said he would ditch the INF pact.

Putin warned that abandoning the treaty would unleash a new arms race and put Europe in danger.

