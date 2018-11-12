Fighting rages street-to-street in Yemen’s key port of Hodeida as Saudi-led forces battle Houthis
A fisherman paddles his boat past destroyed buildings on the coast of the port city of Hodeida, Yemen, in September. Amnesty International said warned Nov. 7 that Yemen's rebels have taken up positions on a hospital rooftop in the contested Red Sea city of Hodeida that a Saudi-led coalition is trying to capture. | AP

World

Fighting rages street-to-street in Yemen’s key port of Hodeida as Saudi-led forces battle Houthis

AP

SANAA – Street battles raged on Sunday in several areas of Yemen’s contested port city of Hodeida, where a U.S.-backed, Saudi-led coalition is trying to drive out Iran-backed Shiite rebels, officials said.

They say airstrikes from warplanes and Apache attack helicopters shook residential neighborhoods throughout the day, while ground forces clashed around the university in the city’s south, as well as al-Thawra and May 22 hospitals to the east.

Residents said they heard heavy gunfire and saw smoke rising from both areas, with several military vehicles on fire near the university. Intense fighting around al-Thawra Hospital blocked access to it for hours, while rebels retook the May 22 hospital after it fell briefly to the coalition, they said. Photos of damaged hospital buildings have been circulating on social media.

Closer to the port facilities, the gateway for vital humanitarian aid, rebel gunmen occupied one the country’s largest flour mills and posted fighters on its rooftop, one official added. He said efforts are ongoing to evacuate workers inside the site he feared could now be targeted by airstrikes.

Medical officials in the southern port city of Aden, a coalition stronghold, say some public hospitals there have reached capacity from a steady flow of war wounded from contested fronts across Yemen, and are refusing to accept new patients except for some civilians with critical wounds.

All officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they weren’t authorized to brief reporters, while the residents did so for fear over their safety.

The conflict in Yemen, the Arab world’s poorest country, began with the 2014 takeover of the capital, Sanaa, by the rebels, known as Houthis, who toppled the internationally recognized government. A Saudi-led coalition allied with the government has been fighting the Houthis since 2015 in an attempt to restore the mostly exiled government to power.

The war has killed an estimated 10,000 people, and left around two thirds of Yemen’s population of 27 million relying on aid, with more than 8 million at risk of starvation.

Doctors have reported several civilians including children killed since the latest offensive on Hodeida began on November 1, shortly after the U.S. called for a cease-fire by the end of the month.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, rest on the roadside as they make their way to Irapuato from Queretaro, Mexico, Sunday.
U.S.-bound migrant caravan heads to central Mexican city of Irapuato
Local Mexican officials were once again Sunday helping thousands of Central American migrants find rides on the next leg of their journey toward the U.S. border. At a toll plaza to the west of t...
Acting United States Attorney General Matt Whitaker and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi attend the National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, Sunday.
Chuck Schumer: Democrats set to push bill to shield Robert Mueller over acting boss Matthew Whitaker
Stepping up Democratic efforts to shield the Russia investigation, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday he would seek to tie a measure protecting special counsel Robert Mueller to must-...
French police officers apprehend a topless protestor who ran toward the motorcade of President Donald Trump, who was headed on the Champs Elysees to an Armistice Day Centennial Commemoration at the Arc de Triomphe, Sunday in Paris. Trump is joining other world leaders at centennial commemorations in Paris this weekend to mark the end of World War I.
Topless protesters use ruse to rile Trump, urge peace
A feminist activist pretending to be a photographer managed to breach security at a huge international ceremony in Paris and disrupt U.S. Presidential Donald Trump's motorcade as part of a peace pr...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A fisherman paddles his boat past destroyed buildings on the coast of the port city of Hodeida, Yemen, in September. Amnesty International said warned Nov. 7 that Yemen's rebels have taken up positions on a hospital rooftop in the contested Red Sea city of Hodeida that a Saudi-led coalition is trying to capture. | AP A shipment of grain is unloaded at the Red Sea port of Hodeidah, Yemen, in August. | REUTERS

, , , ,