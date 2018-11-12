U.S.-backed Syrian force resumes ground assault on Islamic State
Reuters

AMMAN – The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces said on Sunday it had resumed a ground assault against Islamic State in its last foothold near the Iraqi border, following the suspension of the offensive last month after Turkish shelling of northern Syria.

The Kurdish-led SDF said its operations in the Deir al-Zor area had restarted as the result of “intensive contacts between our forces’ leadership and the international coalition and active diplomatic efforts aimed at defusing the crisis on the (Turkish-Syrian) border.

In a statement, the SDF said it was committed to continuing operations “to eliminate (Islamic State).

The U.S.-led coalition kept up air strikes in the Deir al-Zor area despite the pause in SDF operations.

Turkey views Kurdish influence in northern Syria as a national security threat. The SDF is spearheaded by the Kurdish YPG militia, which Ankara views as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has waged a three-decade insurgency in Turkey.

Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) participate in a military parade during the funeral of a fellow fighter, killed in an offensive by the Islamic State (IS) group against an SDF position, in the Kurdish-controlled city of Qamishly in northeastern Syria, on Sunday. The Kurdish-led force SDF, joint Arab-Kurdish units backed by the US-led anti-jihadist coalition, said it was resuming its offensive against the Islamic State (IS) group in eastern Syria. | AFP-JIJI Iraqi paramilitary units from the Hashed al-Shaabi fire rockets from the Iraqi city of al-Qaim toward Islamic State (IS) group jihadists near Deir Ezzor through the Iraqi-Syrian border on Sunday. Iraqi troops have reinforced their positions along the porous frontier with neighboring war-torn Syria, fearing a spillover from clashes there between Islamic State group jihadists and U.S.-backed forces. | AFP-JIJI

