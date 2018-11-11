German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier joins British royals in London to mark 1918 end of World War I
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier lays a wreath at the Cenotaph during the Remembrance Day ceremony in Whitehall, central London, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier joins British royals in London to mark 1918 end of World War I

LONDON – Britain’s royal family was joined by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Sunday to remember those killed and wounded in conflict, with millions falling silent for two minutes to mark 100 years since the end of World War I.

Prince Charles led the nation in the day of remembrance, laying a wreath for his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who watched the ceremony at the cenotaph memorial in London from the balcony of the Foreign Ministry in Whitehall. Prince Philip was absent from the service.

Events to mark the end of the Great War took place across Britain and around the world, with French President Emmanuel Macron leading tributes in Paris alongside U.S. President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and dozens of monarchs, princes, presidents and prime ministers.

For the first time, Steinmeier followed Prince Charles in laying a wreath in what the government said was a historic act of reconciliation.

Princes William and Harry, Prime Minister Theresa May and the leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, who was criticized by some on social media for wearing a raincoat, also laid wreaths.

