Dozens of world leaders mark 100 years since end of World War I at Paris ceremony
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on Sunday. They were among dozens of world leaders attending commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the Nov. 11, 1918, armistice, which ended World War I. | AFP-JIJI

World

Dozens of world leaders mark 100 years since end of World War I at Paris ceremony

AP

PARIS – U.S. President Donald Trump joined dozens of world leaders in Paris on Sunday to mark 100 years since the moment World War I drew to an end.

Trump was among more than 66 leaders gathered on a rainy day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the base of the Arc de Triomphe a century after guns fell silent in a global war that killed millions. Bells tolled across Europe’s Western Front and fighter jets passed overhead to mark the exact moment the devastating war came to a close.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump traveled separately from most of the other presidents and dignitaries attending the event, who had gathered earlier at the Elysee Palace and traveled to the ceremony by bus. And Trump was not present as the other leaders arrived, walking side-by-side in a somber, rain-soaked line holding black umbrellas as bells finished tolling. They had arrived a few minutes late, missing the exact moment — 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918 — that four years of fighting ended.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders cited security protocols for the presidential motorcade’s solo trip down the grand Champs-Elysees, which was closed to traffic. But at least one topless woman breached tight security, running into the street and shouting “fake peace maker” as the cars passed. She had slogans, included the words “Fake” and “Peace,” written on her chest.

Police tackled the women and the motorcade continued uninterrupted. The feminist activist group Femen later claimed responsibility.

The ceremony included a speech by French President Emmanuel Macron aimed directly at the rising tide of populism in the United States and Europe.

With Trump and other leaders looking on, Macron warned against the dangers of nationalism and said the “ancient demons” that caused World War I and millions of deaths are growing stronger.

“Patriotism is the exact opposite of nationalism: Nationalism is a betrayal of patriotism,” he said, adding that, when nations put their interests first and decide “who cares about the others” they “erase the most precious thing a nation can have . . . Its moral values.”

Trump, who has proudly declared himself a nationalist, sat mostly stone-faced as he listened to Macron, who sees himself as Europe’s foil to the rising sentiment, which has taken hold in Hungary and Poland among other countries.

Sitting several seats away was Russian President Vladimir Putin, who greeted Trump when he arrived, shaking Trump’s hand, flashing him a thumbs-up sign and patted Trump’s arm. Trump had been expected to meet with Putin during the visit, but will instead sit down with him formally later this month at a world leaders’ summit in Buenos Aires. The two could wind up chatting at a lunch Macron was hosting for world leaders following Sunday’s ceremony.

France was the epicenter of the first global conflict. Its role as host of the main international commemoration highlighted the point that the world must not stumble into war again, as it did so quickly and catastrophically with World War II.

Trump later Sunday was to pay a visit to the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial in the suburbs of Paris, where he was to deliver Veterans Day remarks before returning to Washington. More than 1,500 Americans who died during the war are buried there.

Trump has been criticized for failing to visit a different American cemetery about 60 miles (100 kilometers) outside of Paris on Saturday. Rain grounded the helicopter Trump had planned to take, so he canceled the trip.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A crowd protests outside the office of the Broward County Supervisor of Elections in Lauderhill, Florida, on Friday. Elections officers on Sunday began a recounts of ballots cast in the U.S. Senate race and in the governor's race.
Florida election workers begin recount of ballots cast in U.S. Senate, governor races
The first election workers have begun the enormous task of recounting ballots in Florida's bitterly close races for the U.S. Senate and governor, ramping up their efforts after Secretary of Stat...
Sheriff's deputies recover the remains of a victim of the Camp Fire on Saturday in Paradise, California.
Death toll rises to at least 23 in California wildfire after 14 bodies found
The charred remains of fourteen more victims have been found in and around a Northern California town overrun by flames from a massive wildfire, officials said on Saturday, raising the death tol...
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel hug after unveiling a plaque in a French-German ceremony in the clearing of Rethondes (the Glade of the Armistice) in Compiegne, northern France, on Saturday as part of commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the Nov. 11, 1918 armistice, ending World War I.
Leaders laud fallen soldiers on eve of WWI armistice centennial
Traveling from across the world to monuments honoring soldiers who fell 100 years ago, victors and vanquished alike marked those sacrifices Saturday ahead of Armistice Day and assessed alliances...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on Sunday. They were among dozens of world leaders attending commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the Nov. 11, 1918, armistice, which ended World War I. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,