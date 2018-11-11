National

Four Chinese ships briefly intrude into waters near Senkaku Islands

JIJI

NAHA, OKINAWA PREF. – Four Chinese Coast Guard ships entered Japanese territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture on Sunday.

It was the first such intrusion since Oct. 17 and the 19th time ships have intruded this year.

The Haijing 2302, the Haijing 2308, the Haijing 2401 and the Haijing 2501 entered waters at a point north-northwest of Uotsurijima, the largest island in the Senkaku chain, between around 10:05 a.m. and 10:25 a.m., according to the coast guard’s 11th Regional Headquarters based in Naha, the prefectural capital. They left the waters west-southwest of the island between around 11:45 a.m. and noon.

China claims the Japanese-administered islands and calls them the Diaoyus.

