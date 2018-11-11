National

Capsule with ISS experiments aboard is recovered after splashing down into ocean near remote island

Kyodo

A capsule ejected from a space cargo vessel returned to Earth on Sunday, bringing back experiment samples from the International Space Station (ISS) in the first such mission for Japan.

The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said the capsule, measuring 84 wide and 66 cm high, made a parachute-assisted splashdown in the Pacific near the island of Minamitorishima early in the morning and was retrieved later in the day.

The capsule contains protein crystals grown in experiments conducted aboard the ISS that JAXA says will be analyzed for medical purposes.

High-quality protein crystals obtained without being influenced by gravity will be helpful in exploring the causes of some diseases and developing medicines to cure them, according to the agency.

The samples will be transported on Tuesday to JAXA’s Tsukuba space center in Ibaraki Prefecture, where scientists will study them in the coming weeks.

In September, the Japanese cargo vessel Kounotori 7 was launched on an H-2B rocket, delivering the capsule and other supplies to the ISS.

The vessel departed from the space station Thursday and released the capsule Sunday morning before burning up with waste from the ISS when re-entering Earth’s atmosphere, JAXA said.

Photos

The capsule containing experiments carried out aboard the International Space Station was recovered after splashing down into the Pacific Ocean near Minamitorishima Island, Japan's easternmost territory, on Sunday. | JAXA / VIA KYODO

