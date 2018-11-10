Business

China aims to double farm trade with Japan, South Korea to $30 billion or more during next decade

BEIJING – Chinese Agriculture Minister Han Changfu expressed his country’s hopes Saturday to double farm product trade with Japan and South Korea to $30 billion or more over the next 10 years.

China apparently aims to promote free trade in response to the protectionist policy of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Japan is likely to have an opportunity to increase shipments to the large Chinese market.

During a meeting of the agriculture ministers of Japan, China and South Korea held in Beijing, Han said that China wants to strengthen trilateral cooperation in agricultural technologies and trade, according to China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

China is believed to be intending to introduce cutting-edge farming technologies from Japan and South Korea and boost farm product imports, while aiming for an expansion of exports to the Japanese and South Korean markets.

Meanwhile, African swine fever has spread in China, and the Japanese and South Korean governments are very worried and are eager to prevent infections reaching their countries.

At the meeting, the three ministers agreed to hold a regular meeting of government officials in charge of the livestock industry to exchange information, including about the swine fever.

Japanese agriculture minister Takamori Yoshikawa told a joint news conference that the three ministers confirmed common ground and a need for mutual cooperation on many issues.

Yoshikawa also held a bilateral meeting with Han and asked him to eradicate illegal fishing by Chinese ships.

