Trump, Macron hold constructive talks in Paris after ‘misunderstanding’

U.S. President Donald Trump and French leader Emmanuel Macron held a “very constructive” bilateral meeting Saturday, an official in the French presidency said.

The two leaders met hours after Trump was scathing in a tweet of Macron’s suggestion earlier this week that Europe needs a European army to bolster its defense capacities and reduce its dependence on the United States.

The Elysee Palace official said there had been a “misunderstanding” and that Trump, who had tweeted that Macron’s comments were “very insulting,” had told Macron in their meeting: “I think we are much closer than it seems.”

Also Saturday, Trump called off a visit to a World War I U.S. military cemetery because of bad weather, the White House said.

Trump, who is in France for ceremonies to mark the end of the 1914-18 war, canceled plans to visit the Bois Belleau battlefield and cemetery east of Paris because of “scheduling and logistical difficulties caused by the weather,” it said.