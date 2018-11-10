Trump, Macron hold constructive talks in Paris after ‘misunderstanding’
U.S. President Donald Trump sits with French President Emmanuel Macron prior to their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Saturday. Trump is in France to attend commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the Nov. 11, 1918, armistice, which ended World War I. | AFP-JIJI

World

Trump, Macron hold constructive talks in Paris after ‘misunderstanding’

Reuters, AFP-jijij

PARIS – U.S. President Donald Trump and French leader Emmanuel Macron held a “very constructive” bilateral meeting Saturday, an official in the French presidency said.

The two leaders met hours after Trump was scathing in a tweet of Macron’s suggestion earlier this week that Europe needs a European army to bolster its defense capacities and reduce its dependence on the United States.

The Elysee Palace official said there had been a “misunderstanding” and that Trump, who had tweeted that Macron’s comments were “very insulting,” had told Macron in their meeting: “I think we are much closer than it seems.”

Also Saturday, Trump called off a visit to a World War I U.S. military cemetery because of bad weather, the White House said.

Trump, who is in France for ceremonies to mark the end of the 1914-18 war, canceled plans to visit the Bois Belleau battlefield and cemetery east of Paris because of “scheduling and logistical difficulties caused by the weather,” it said.

