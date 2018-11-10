Over 500 woman register to enter flash point Indian temple in Kerala state
Kandararu Rajeevaru (second left), the priest who heads rituals at Sabarimala temple, prays as chief priest Unnikrishnan Namboothiri (center) opens the sanctum sanctorum at the temple in southern India's Kerala state on Monday. | AP

NEW DELHI – A new standoff between Hindu traditionalists and Indian police over a flash point shrine is looming in the coming week, with 560 women reportedly registering to visit the side when it reopens next Saturday.

India’s Supreme Court in September ruled that all females should be allowed into the Sabarimala hilltop temple in the southern state of Kerala, and not just those under 10 or over 50 as before.

But when the temple reopened in mid-October, a handful of women who wanted to go were prevented by hard-liners, who also threw stones at police and assaulted journalists.

Police later detained around 2,000 people. The protesters’ anger reflected an old but still prevalent view in some areas of India that connects menstruation with impurity.

The temple opens again on Nov. 17 for a Hindu festival period lasting 41 days, and some 300,000 people have registered to visit — including some 560 woman, media reports said.

Police said that several thousand extra officers will be deployed and that tighter restrictions will be in place in an attempt to avoid clashes.

“Now, private vehicles will only be able to get to Nilackal, the first base camp, after getting prior passes (permission) from the local police,” Pramod Kumar, Kerala’s police spokesman, said.

Visitors then will have to board government buses from there to Pamba, the next base camp around 20 kilometers (12 miles) away, before they start their on-foot climb to the top of the hill.

The Hindu daily said that Kerala police are considering using a military helicopter to take women to the hilltop site. In October women could not even begin ascending because of the protests.

On Tuesday, before the re-opening, the Supreme Court is due to hear review challenges against its earlier verdict. More than a dozen complaints have been filed.

