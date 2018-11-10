Asia Pacific

China orders broadcasters and websites to avoid celebrity hype, stop using fake statistics

Promote core socialist values, government says

Reuters

SHANGHAI – Chinese broadcasters and online entertainment sites should avoid celebrity hype and crack down on fake audience and click-through rates, state media quoted the National Radio and Television Administration as saying.

The edict comes after Beijing ordered A-list movie star Fan Bingbing to pay about 884 million yuan ($129 million) in taxes and fines, spurring widespread discussion on the moral health of China’s film industry.

Some programs overpaid celebrities, destroying industry order and leading teenagers into worshipping stars and money, Xinhua News Agency said, citing the administration.

Radio and television stations, along with online audio-visual service providers, should scrap vulgar content, promote core socialist values and keep children away from entertainment and reality shows, it said.

The providers should also cut down on game shows, reality shows and singing contests that feature celebrities.

In a letter posted on her official account on the Twitter-like platform Weibo last month, Fan said she would overcome “all difficulties” to pay her penalties.

“I’m ashamed of my behavior and I apologize here to everyone,” Fan wrote. “Every bit of my achievement is inseparable from the support of the state and the people. Without the good policies of the Communist Party and the state, without the love of the people, there is no Fan Bingbing.”

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Kim Sun-ok
Rape victim details South Korean military crackdown during Chun's '79 coup
It is nearly four decades since South Korean protester Kim Sun-ok was raped by an army officer after a crackdown on democracy demonstrations, and she still cannot bear the sight of a green uniform....
Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena waves to supporters during a rally outside the parliamentary complex in Colombo on Monday.
Sri Lanka president dissolves Parliament, calls for election
Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena dissolved Parliament and called for fresh elections amid a deepening political crisis. An official notification signed by Sirisena announced the dissolu...
This screenshot from a video posted to social media Friday shows a man fighting with police in downtown Melbourne, Australia, after he stabbed a number of people.
Australia police say Melbourne attacker also planned explosion
Australia police said Saturday a man who fatally stabbed another and injured two in what they described as an Islamic State-inspired terrorist attack in central Melbourne had also planned to set of...

, , , ,