Kirin to shift from beer to health products, Sankei newspaper reports
Kirin Holdings Co. will reportedly shift its core business strategy from beverages to 'health and illness-preventing' solutions. | BLOOMBERG

Kirin Holdings Co., Japan’s second-largest beer brewer, will shift its core business strategy from beverages to “health and illness-preventing” solutions, the Sankei newspaper reported, citing an interview with Chief Executive Officer Yoshinori Isozaki.

The Tokyo-based company is planning a global expansion of products that use its proprietary lactic acid bacteria technology, which it believes can prevent illnesses like the common cold and influenza, the newspaper reported. That growth should help revenue in its health care division triple to about ¥100 billion ($880 million), it said.

The company will detail the shift in a new medium-term business plan to be released next year, Sankei reported.

