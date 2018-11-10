Okinawa eyes February for referendum on controversial U.S. base transfer

The Okinawa Prefectural Government is making final arrangements to hold a referendum in February on the controversial relocation of a U.S. military base within the prefecture, municipality sources have said.

Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki, who won the recent gubernatorial election on an anti-base transfer platform, is seeking to reaffirm a mandate to step up pressure on the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over the issue.

An ordinance passed by the prefectural assembly in October requires a referendum be held by April 30, and Tamaki will decide the exact date, the sources said Friday.

The transfer of U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from a residential area in Ginowan to a coastal area in Nago is controversial in Okinawa, home to the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan.

Many local residents are opposed to the relocation, which is based on a 1996 bilateral agreement with the United States, due to safety concerns.

The Okinawa Prefectural Government hopes to conduct the referendum in all 41 cities, towns and villages. But some, including the city of Ginowan, have expressed concern about a referendum that asks residents to choose from only two options — either for or against the current, specific Futenma relocation plan.

The Abe administration and the Okinawa Prefectural Government have been at odds over the plan for years.

Tamaki beat former Ginowan Mayor Atsushi Sakima, who was backed by the ruling bloc led by Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party, in the election held after the death in August of then-Gov. Takeshi Onaga, a staunch opponent of the base relocation plan.

Okinawa retracted the approval given by Onaga’s predecessor, Hirokazu Nakaima, for landfill work to build a replacement facility off Nago to accommodate the functions of Futenma. But the central government resumed landfill work in early November after land minister Keiichi Ishii authorized the resumption on the grounds that the retraction was unreasonable and would hurt the Japan-U.S. alliance.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kazuhiro Sugita and Deputy Okinawa Gov. Kiichiro Jahana met in Tokyo on Friday to discuss the relocation issue, kicking off dialogue intended to narrow differences between the central and local governments.

Tamaki plans to travel to the United States next week to raise awareness about the issue, as he sees the need for the American side to get involved in finding an acceptable solution.

Tamaki has said he does not deny the importance of the Japan-U.S. security alliance and is not calling for the immediate withdrawal of all U.S. military bases from Okinawa.

But the former Diet member takes the view that Okinawa’s base-hosting burden should be reduced.