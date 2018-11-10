National

47 Japanese confirmed safe after flash floods in Jordan

Kyodo

ISTANBUL – A total of 47 Japanese have been confirmed safe in the historic city of Petra in Jordan after flash floods hit sightseeing spots in the area on Friday, Japanese officials there said.

The 47 consist of 45 tourists and two tour guides, none of whom were injured, they said, adding that the Japanese Embassy in Jordan is trying to confirm whether there were any other Japanese in the area.

Led by one guide each, the two groups were in the city when the floods struck and more than 10 of the members could not be accounted for immediately.

Petra, an ancient city believed to date back to 9,000 B.C., was designated a world heritage site by the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in 1985.

