Chinese trainee wins compensation from Japanese farm for withheld pay

Kyodo

MITO – A Chinese trainee won compensation Friday from a Japanese farm after being underpaid, the latest incident of abuse involving a program often accused of being a cover for importing cheap labor.

The Mito District Court ruled that a father and son who run a farm in Ibaraki Prefecture must pay the Chinese trainee ¥1.99 million ($17,500) for wages owed, and a similar amount as a fine.

The 32-year-old woman started working at the vegetable farm a month after arriving in Japan in September 2013, according to the complaint.

The woman claimed she was paid only ¥300 per hour, or less than half the minimum hourly wage at that time set by Ibaraki labor officials. She was also paid just ¥2 per bunch when working overtime bundling shiso — an herb sometimes called Japanese basil.

But the court dismissed her damages claim over alleged sexual harassment at the farm, and against the foreign trainee supervisory organization that arranged her employment there.

The training program was introduced in 1993 with the goal of transferring skills to developing countries.

