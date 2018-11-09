Business / Corporate

Japan’s Shiseido to form Philippine unit with Singapore’s Luxasia

Nna/kyodo

MANILA – Cosmetics maker Shiseido Co. is making inroads into the potentially high-growth Philippine market in a joint venture with a Singapore firm. The company has agreed with Luxasia Partners Pte. Ltd., a regional cosmetics agent, to set up Shiseido Philippines Corp. in December, with Shiseido holding a majority stake, according to the firm.

The joint venture will begin operating in July next year after integrating the sales channels of two local agents.

Shiseido Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore, will hold a stake in the joint venture, to be capitalized at 580 million pesos ($11 million).

The planned local unit will enhance the product lineup of its prime brands, including Shiseido, NARS and Laura Mercier, in the Philippines, Southeast Asia’s third-largest cosmetics market with annual sales estimated at about $3 billion, the company said.

Shiseido expects the Philippines’ prime cosmetics market to post a double-digit percentage increase annually by 2020.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A major solar power plant, a project involving General Electric Co., is seen in the city of Setouchi, Okayama Prefecture, in May.
Event marks completion of large 230,000 kW solar farm in Okayama Prefecture
One of the largest solar power plants in the country has been built in Okayama Prefecture in a project joined by a unit of General Electric Co., with a ceremony held Friday to mark its completion. ...
Image Not Available
Wasteful tax spending in Japan second-lowest in 10 years: audit board
The Board of Audit said Friday that wasteful spending of tax money in fiscal 2017 was at the second-lowest level in a decade, while reporting that the state has been shouldering far more costs for ...
The Bangkok development project Iconsiam, which will open Saturday, is seen in an artist's rendering. The project includes two residential towers, a movie theater, a concert auditorium and a variety of retail options.
In order to survive, department store Takashimaya joins new venture in Bangkok as it looks beyond...
Boxed in by a shrinking domestic market and consumer preferences shifting toward online shopping, the only way for Japanese department stores — as well as the broader retail sector — to survive is ...

, ,