Demonstrators take to U.S. streets to demand Russia probe be protected
People hold up their phones as they march during a protest aover the U.S. president's alleged interference in the Robert Mueller investigation, in Washington Thursday. President Donald Trump was accused of pushing America toward a constitutional crisis after his firing of the attorney general cast doubt over the future of an explosive probe into election collusion with Russian agents. | AFP-JIJI

World / Politics

Demonstrators take to U.S. streets to demand Russia probe be protected

AP

NEW YORK – A protest in New York City has drawn several hundred people calling for the protection of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into potential coordination between Russia and President Donald Trump’s campaign.

The protesters gathered in Times Square on Thursday night and chanted slogans including “Hands off Mueller” and “Nobody’s above the law” before marching downtown. They held signs saying “Truth Must Triumph” and “Repeal, Replace Trump.”

Similar rallies were being held across the country. Organizers say the naming of acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker is a “deliberate attempt to obstruct the special counsel’s investigation.”

Trump asked for Jeff Sessions’ resignation and then replaced him with Whitaker, his chief of staff. Whitaker has criticized Mueller’s probe.

Congressional Democrats have already called on Whitaker to recuse himself from overseeing the investigation.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker is pictured in an undated photo obtained by Reuters Thursday.
Trump's attorney general switch sparks Russia probe outcry
President Donald Trump was accused Thursday of pushing America toward a constitutional crisis after his firing of the attorney general cast doubt over the future of an explosive probe into election...
A White House intern reaches for and tries to take away the microphone held by CNN correspondent Jim Acosta as he questions U.S. President Donald Trump during a news conference at the White House in Washington Wednesday.
Trump resorts to 'fake news' in media war: Manipulated video used to justify banning CNN correspo...
The White House war on the press took a new turn with the banning of a CNN reporter, marking a tense new phase in the long-running battle between President Donald Trump and his chief media antagoni...
Activists and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients protest the Trump administration's policies on immigrants and immigration, during a demonstration in Manhattan, New York, March 1.
Appeals court rules against Trump on DACA immigrant policy
A U.S. appeals court blocked President Donald Trump on Thursday from immediately ending an Obama-era program shielding young immigrants from deportation, saying the administration's decision to pha...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

People hold up their phones as they march during a protest aover the U.S. president's alleged interference in the Robert Mueller investigation, in Washington Thursday. President Donald Trump was accused of pushing America toward a constitutional crisis after his firing of the attorney general cast doubt over the future of an explosive probe into election collusion with Russian agents. | AFP-JIJI Frank Gibson stands under an umbrella with slogans of support for special counsel Robert Mueller while waiting for a MoveOn 'No One is Above the Law' protest to start at Miller Park on Thursday in Chattanooga, Tennassee. The protestors gathered to voice objections to President Trump's appointment of Matt Whitaker as acting attorney general. | C.B. SCHMELTER / CHATTANOOGA TIMES FREE PRESS / VIA AP

, , , ,