Keio University weighs research with goal of performing Japan’s first womb transplants

A Keio University team hopes to carry out Japan’s first clinical research into transplanting wombs to women who do not have the organ, according to sources.

The team submitted the plan to the Japan Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology on Wednesday, asking for its view. The society will start discussions on ethical and safety aspects.

The plan was produced by the team led by Iori Kisu, project assistant professor of the university.

Under the plan, five women with Mayer-Rokitansky-Kuester-Hauser syndrome, born without wombs, would receive operations to transplant wombs given from their mothers or sisters. The team would inject drugs to suppress the immune system to the women to avoid rejection responses and put externally fertilized frozen eggs back to the wombs so they can become pregnant.

Womb transplant operations have been already carried out in some areas in the United States and Europe, and babies have been successfully born. But no such operations have been conducted in Japan so far.

Issues that need to be examined include the effects of drugs to suppress the immune system on fetuses in wombs, risks to those who donate wombs and whether it is appropriate to receive organs despite not suffering life-threatening disease.