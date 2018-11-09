National / Politics

Abe, Trump hold phone talks over trade, North Korea: source

KYODO – Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump held talks over the telephone Friday morning on issues including bilateral trade and North Korea’s denuclearization, a Japanese government source said.

The talks came after Tuesday’s U.S. midterm elections. Trump said in a post-election news conference Wednesday that Japan is treating the United States unfairly on trade, claiming that Japan exports cars with low tariffs but does not take in American ones.

While the exact topics discussed are not immediately known, the two leaders are also expected to have discussed a planned Japan visit by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence next week ahead of his attendance at Association of Southeast Asian Nations-related summits in Singapore and a summit of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Papua New Guinea, the source said.

