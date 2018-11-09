TV Asahi cancels performance of K-pop group BTS over member’s Hiroshima A-bombing T-shirt
TV Asahi Corp. said Thursday it has canceled a live performance of K-pop group BTS amid a furor over a member having worn a T-shirt reportedly celebrating the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima.

Tokyo-based TV Asahi said it has decided to call off their performance Friday night on its “Music Station” program after asking the band’s agency about the member’s intention in wearing the shirt.

A controversy erupted recently over photos of BTS member Jimin wearing a T-shirt commemorating the day the Korean Peninsula was liberated from Japanese colonial rule in 1945.

The design, which went viral and drew flak in Japan, includes a photo of Koreans celebrating liberation and a photo of an atomic bomb exploding in Japan.

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member South Korean boy band that debuted in 2013. In May, the group reached the top of the Billboard 200 album chart with its new release “Love Yourself: Tear.”

