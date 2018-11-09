Stephen Hawking’s wheelchair fetches $393,000 at auction, thesis goes for $767,000
Documents and files by Stephen Hawking, and the personal and academic possessions of Hawking, are seen Oct. 19 at the auction house Christies in London. A wheelchair used by Hawking has sold at auction for almost £300,000 ($393,000), while a copy of the scientist's doctoral thesis fetched almost £585,000 ($767,000). | AP

Business

Stephen Hawking’s wheelchair fetches $393,000 at auction, thesis goes for $767,000

AP

LONDON – A wheelchair used by physicist Stephen Hawking has sold at auction for almost £300,000 ($393,000), while a copy of his doctoral thesis fetched almost £585,000 ($767,000), auctioneer Christie’s said Thursday.

The motorized chair, used by Hawking after he was paralyzed with motor neuron disease, raised £296,750 in a Christie’s online auction. It had been expected to fetch up to £15,000.

Proceeds from the chair’s sale will go to two charities, the Stephen Hawking Foundation and the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Hawking’s 1965 Cambridge University thesis, “Properties of Expanding Universes,” sold for £584,750, more than three times its pre-sale estimate, in the online auction.

Diagnosed with motor neuron disease at 22 and given just a few years to live, Hawking instead died in March at 76. He expanded scientific thinking about black holes and the origins of the universe and attained celebrity status, writing best-selling books and guest starring on “The Simpsons.”

A script from one of his appearances on the animated TV show sold for £6,250 in the sale of 22 Hawking items, while a collection of his medals and awards raised £296,750.

Hawking’s daughter Lucy said the sale gave “admirers of his work the chance to acquire a memento of our father’s extraordinary life in the shape of a small selection of evocative and fascinating items.”

Hawking’s children hope to preserve his scientific archive for the nation. Christie’s is handling the negotiations to hand it over to British authorities in lieu of inheritance tax.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Japan's women consumers and workers gaining more clout, rejecting the cute
Japan's male-dominated businesses are starting to ditch long-held views about what kinds of products women want as female consumers flex their growing spending muscle. While the result — more go...
Google employees fill Harry Bridges Plaza in front of the Ferry Building during a walkout in San Francisco Nov. 1. Google is promising to be more forceful and open about its handling of sexual misconduct cases, a week after high-paid engineers and others walked out in protest over its male-dominated culture. CEO Sundar Pichai spelled out the concessions in an email sent Thursday to Google employees.
Google outlines improved handling of harassment claims in wake of worldwide walkout
Google chief Sundar Pichai on Thursday outlined changes to how the internet giant handles sexual harassment complaints, hoping to calm outrage that triggered a worldwide walkout of workers last wee...
The senior vice president of Xiaomi, Xiang Wang, speaks at a U.K. launch event in London Thursday.
Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi debuts in London ahead of U.S. launch
China's Xiaomi unveiled the Mi 8 Pro smartphone in London Thursday, making a U.K. debut as the tech giant ramps up its European presence before an expected American launch next month. Xiaomi, wh...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Documents and files by Stephen Hawking, and the personal and academic possessions of Hawking, are seen Oct. 19 at the auction house Christies in London. A wheelchair used by Hawking has sold at auction for almost £300,000 ($393,000), while a copy of the scientist's doctoral thesis fetched almost £585,000 ($767,000). | AP

, , ,