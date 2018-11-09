U.N. says there are 3 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants as exodus continues
Venezuelans illegally cross into Colombia, to Villa del Rosario, along a path known as a 'trocha' in August. Uncontrolled by Venezuelan or Colombian authorities, the trochas are ruled by bands of armed men sporting rifles and dressed in fatigues. They charge migrants about $10 to be let through, frequently robbing or assaulting those who can't pay. The U.N. refugee agency and the U.N. migration agency announced Thursday that 2.4 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants are in Latin America and the Caribbean, and the rest are in other regions worldwide. | AP

UNITED NATIONS – The United Nations says there are now 3 million refugees and migrants from Venezuela.

The U.N. refugee agency and the U.N. migration agency announced Thursday that 2.4 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants are in Latin America and the Caribbean, and the rest are in other regions worldwide. They cited data from immigration authorities and other sources.

Eduardo Stein is a joint special representative for the two agencies on the Venezuelan issue.

He said that “countries in Latin America and the Caribbean have largely maintained a commendable open door policy to refugees and migrants from Venezuela,” but warned that “their reception capacity is severely strained.”

The agencies say Colombia has received over 1 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants, the most of any country. Peru has received over 500,000.

