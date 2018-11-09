World / Crime & Legal

Funeral for mob boss ‘Whitey’ Bulger held in Boston

AP

BOSTON – A funeral Mass for notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger has been held in South Boston.

The archdiocese of Boston says a private service for immediate family was held Thursday at St. Monica Church, near the area where Bulger grew up and once ran his ruthless gang. The archdiocese says Bulger’s body was present at the service and the burial is private.

NBC Boston reports Bulger’s brother, former Massachusetts Senate President William Bulger, was among those who attended.

Bulger was killed last week hours after he arrived at a West Virginia prison. Authorities have said two Massachusetts mobsters are under suspicion in the 89-year-old’s killing, but no charges have been brought.

He was convicted in 2013 in 11 underworld slayings and a long list of other crimes. Bulger was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

This undated FBI photo found in Boston during an evidence search and released in 1998 shows James 'Whitey' Bulger. Bulger was killed on Oct. 30 in a West Virginia prison after being sentenced in 2013 in Boston to spend the rest of his life in prison. The archdiocese of Boston said a private funeral Mass was held Thursday for Bulger's immediate family at St. Monica Church in the South Boston neighborhood of Boston. | FBI / VIA AP

