Croatia collars four suspected thieves, including one with ‘Pink Panthers’ link, in Venice jewel heist
Jewels from the famed Al Thani Collection are on display at the 'Treasures of the Mughals and the Maharajahs' exhibition, at Venice's Doge's Palace, in Venice, Italy, in January. Croatian police say they have arrested four suspects in the brazen theft last January of precious Indian jewels from the famed Al Thani Collection. Police said Thursday the men, all Croatians, were arrested Wednesday after a months-long investigation in cooperation with Italian police. | ANDREA MEROLA / ANSA / VIA AP

World / Crime & Legal

Croatia collars four suspected thieves, including one with ‘Pink Panthers’ link, in Venice jewel heist

AP

ZAGREB – Croatian police said Thursday they have arrested four suspects in the brazen theft last January of precious Indian jewels from the famed Al Thani Collection that were on display in a Venetian palace.

The men, all Croatians ranging in age from 43 to 60, were arrested Wednesday after a months-long joint investigation with Italian police, Croatian police said in a statement.

The force did not reveal whether the jewels had been recovered, and Italian police had no immediate comment.

The statement said that one of the suspects is believed linked to several major heists in Europe and the notorious, multinational “Pink Panther” gang of thieves. He is also sought by Switzerland over a 2011 jewelry heist, police said.

The thieves made off with a brooch and a pair of earrings worth an estimated $3 million by mixing in with the crowd on the final day of the exhibition at Venice’s Doge’s Palace, or the Palazzo Ducale, one of the city’s top tourist destinations on the edge of St. Mark’s Square.

The stolen jewels were not the top highlights of the Al Thani Collection, which includes gems dating from the time of the Mughal Empire.

The collection includes 270 pieces of Indian and Indian-inspired jewelry and precious stones, spanning 400 years from the Mughal period to the present and assembled by Qatar’s Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Al Thani. Forbes magazine has said “there is no comparable collection on the planet.”

Before Venice, the “Treasures of the Mughals and the Maharajas” had also been displayed at Paris’ Grand Palais, London’s Victoria and Albert Museum, New York’s Metropolitan and the Miho Museum near Kyoto, Japan.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, line up for food in a makeshift camp in Mexico City Thursday.
Central American migrants in Mexico want buses to U.S. border to avoid dangers
Central American migrants in a caravan that has stopped in Mexico City demanded buses Thursday to take them to the U.S. border, saying it is too cold and dangerous to continue walking and hitchhiki...
People inspect the wreckage of a destroyed bus on Thursday along the Harare-Mutare highway near Rusape, where a fatal collision between two buses killed up to 50 people the day before. Traffic accidents are common in Zimbabwe, where roads are riddled with potholes due to years of underfunding and neglect, but the highway where the accident occurred had been recently resurfaced.
Collision between two buses kills 50 in Zimbabwe, leaves 80 hospitalized
A collision between two buses has killed 50 people in Zimbabwe, where road accidents are common due to poor roads and bad driving. Two long distance buses going opposite directions collided near...
This undated FBI photo found in Boston during an evidence search and released in 1998 shows James "Whitey" Bulger. Bulger was killed on Oct. 30 in a West Virginia prison after being sentenced in 2013 in Boston to spend the rest of his life in prison. The archdiocese of Boston said a private funeral Mass was held Thursday for Bulger's immediate family at St. Monica Church in the South Boston neighborhood of Boston.
Funeral for mob boss 'Whitey' Bulger held in Boston
A funeral Mass for notorious Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger has been held in South Boston. The archdiocese of Boston says a private service for immediate family was held Thursday at St. M...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Jewels from the famed Al Thani Collection are on display at the 'Treasures of the Mughals and the Maharajahs' exhibition, at Venice's Doge's Palace, in Venice, Italy, in January. Croatian police say they have arrested four suspects in the brazen theft last January of precious Indian jewels from the famed Al Thani Collection. Police said Thursday the men, all Croatians, were arrested Wednesday after a months-long investigation in cooperation with Italian police. | ANDREA MEROLA / ANSA / VIA AP

, ,