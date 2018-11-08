Wheelchair ramp jump tops list of new Guinness World Records for 2018
South Koreans make kimchi in an attempt at a Guinness World Record for largest number of people making kimchi at one place during the Seoul Kimchi Festival at Seoul Plaza on Sunday. More than 3,000 people made kimchi to donate to needy neighbors in preparation for the winter season. | AP

World / Offbeat

Wheelchair ramp jump tops list of new Guinness World Records for 2018

Reuters

LONDON – Guinness World Records celebrates its annual records day on Thursday, honoring a long list of people who have done highly improbable things better than anyone else.

The World Records Day often includes a Rubik’s cube solved in unlikely circumstances against the clock, and this year was no exception. China’s Que Jianyu recorded the fastest time to crack the puzzle upside down: 15.84 seconds.

The Harlem Globetrotters, the U.S. stunt basketball team, generally fields a number of record-setters, or at least attempts.

This year, one of them was Torch George, who managed the most under-the-leg tumbles — 32 — and at 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) may also set a record as the most diminutive Globetrotter. Under-the-leg tumbles are a sort of horizontal roll, supporting yourself on one hand while dribbling a basketball with the other hand, between your legs. Do not try this at home.

Another Globetrotter, Bull Bullard, managed to sink the world’s longest basketball shot released in the middle of a backflip: 17.71 meters (58 feet, 1.2 inches). A basketball court is 94 feet (28.6 meters) long.

In a category all his own was Aaron Fotheringham of the United States, who set three records, none of which sound easy. They were: the tallest quarter pipe drop-in while in a wheelchair, 8.4 meters (27 feet, 6.7 inches); highest wheelchair hand plant, also 8.4 meters; and the farthest wheelchair ramp jump, 21.35 meters (70 feet, 0.5 inch).

And yes, that means he launched himself down a ramp and flew 21 meters in a wheelchair. Do not try this anywhere.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp
Republican Brian Kemp declares victory in Georgia governor race; Democrat Stacey Abrams does not ...
Republican Brian Kemp's campaign said on Wednesday he had won Georgia's high-profile governor's race, but Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams vowed not to concede until all ballots were counted. ...
Image Not Available
Administration of President Donald Trump finalizes birth control opt-out policy
A day after Republicans expanded their Senate majority, the Trump administration on Wednesday finalized a policy change that allows some employers with religious or moral objections to opt out of p...
Jeff Sessions returns to his home in Washington on Wednesday.
Democrats warn Trump after Attorney General Sessions forced out
The ouster of Attorney General Jeff Sessions by President Donald Trump on Wednesday drew sharp criticism from Democrats, who warned Trump against moving to squash a probe into Russian meddling in t...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

South Koreans make kimchi in an attempt at a Guinness World Record for largest number of people making kimchi at one place during the Seoul Kimchi Festival at Seoul Plaza on Sunday. More than 3,000 people made kimchi to donate to needy neighbors in preparation for the winter season. | AP

,