National / Politics

Abe, Putin will meet in Singapore next week: Tass

JIJI

MOSCOW – Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting in Singapore next week, Russia’s ITAR-Tass news agency reported Wednesday.

The meeting will take place during Putin’s three-day visit to Singapore from Tuesday, on the fringe of gatherings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, according to the report.

The key issue will be the issue of sovereignty over the Russian-held northwestern Pacific islands, known as the Northern Territories in Japan, which has prevented the two countries from concluding a post-World War II peace treaty.

In September, Putin made a proposal to conclude such a treaty without setting any preconditions.

Japan and Russia held a meeting of senior diplomats in Moscow on Oct. 31 to lay the groundwork for a bilateral summit. The diplomats mainly discussed joint economic activities on the disputed islands off Hokkaido.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A photo shows microplastics found from Lake Biwa in Shiga Prefecture and Osaka Bay.
Japan to urge companies to curb use of microplastics amid marine pollution crisis
The Environment Ministry said Wednesday it plans to urge companies to reduce the use of microplastics, amid heightened global concern over marine pollution. Under its updated policy that the min...
A TV monitor showing U.S. President Donald Trump is seen behind national flags of the U.S. and Japan at a foreign exchange trading company in Tokyo Wednesday.
Japan doesn't treat U.S. fairly on trade, Trump says
President Donald Trump accused Japan on Wednesday of treating the United States unfairly on trade, claiming that Japan exports cars with low tariffs but does not take American cars. Speaking at ...
People walk past a huge public TV screen in Tokyo on Wednesday showing a news program covering the U.S. midterm elections.
With GOP's loss of House, should Japan anticipate a more hard-line Trump?
With Democrats retaking control of the House of Representatives in Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections, Tokyo may see President Donald Trump accelerate his war on what he considers "unfair" trade w...

, , ,