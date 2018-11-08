79 kidnapped Cameroon students freed but staff pair still captives: church official
Schoolchildren who were kidnapped by armed men are pictured after they were released, at a governor's office in Bamenda, Cameroon, Wednesday. | REUTERS

World

79 kidnapped Cameroon students freed but staff pair still captives: church official

AP

YAOUNDE – The 79 students kidnapped by unidentified gunmen from a school in Cameroon have been released, but two of the three staff members abducted with them are still being held, a church official said Wednesday.

The students, aged between 11 and 17, were brought to a church near the regional capital of Bamenda, said Fonki Samuel Forba, moderator of the country’s Presbyterian Church.

“They look tired and psychologically tortured,” he said.

Forba pleaded with the kidnappers to free the remaining captives.

The students were abducted Sunday night in part of Cameroon that is beset by violence and instability by armed separatists who want to create a breakaway state called Ambazonia.

Fighting between the military and separatists in the northwestern and southwestern regions increased after the government clamped down on peaceful demonstrations by English-speaking teachers and lawyers protesting what they said was their marginalization by Cameroon’s French-speaking majority.

Hundreds have been killed in the past year and the separatists have vowed to destabilize the regions. They have attacked civilians who oppose their cause, including teachers who were killed for disobeying orders to keep schools closed.

Forba said that parents and guardians of the students at the boarding school where the abductions occurred were asked to take them home.

“It is unfortunate we have to close the school and send home 700 children,” he said. “Their security is not assured by the state and armed groups constantly attack and kidnap them.”

A previous kidnapping from the school was resolved when the church paid a ransom of 2.5 million francs (about $4,000) to the armed gang.

“We can no longer continue,” he said.

The group taken Sunday was the largest number abducted at one time in Cameroon’s Anglophone regions. The separatists also have set fire to at least 100 schools and driven out students and teachers from buildings taken over as training grounds.

North West regional Gov. Deben Tchoffo said this week the government is providing adequate security for schools.

“I must insist that we have taken enough measures to protect schools, but we also need the assistance of all,” Tchoffo said. “People should inform the military whenever they see strange faces in their villages.”

Tah Pascal, father of one of the kidnapped students, said he does not trust what the governor has said.

“How can he always talk of protection and security when our schools are torched every day, our children tortured and their teachers killed?” Pascal said. “This is done in spite of the presence of the military.”

Parents interviewed said they were relocating their children to safer areas.

The U.S. called for the immediate and safe return of the remaining hostages, according to Tibor Nagy, Assistant Secretary for U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of African Affairs via Twitter.

“We urge an immediate halt to the indiscriminate targeting of civilians and burning of houses by Cameroonian government forces and to the attacks perpetrated by Anglophone separatists against security forces and civilians,” he said. “…we urge all sides to end the violence and enter into broad-based reconciliatory dialogue without preconditions.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Saudi King Salman waves during his visit to Qassim province in Qassim, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday. Salman has begun a domestic tour with a first stop in the conservative heartland of Qassim province, where he pardoned prisoners serving time on financial charges and announced 16 billion riyals, about $4.27 billion, in new projects.
Saudi king shows support for heir on public tour despite crisis over Jamal Khashoggi slaying
Saudi Arabia's King Salman has embarked on a domestic tour this week with his favorite son, demonstrating his support for his chosen heir despite the crisis spawned by the murder of journalist Jama...
Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's defense attorney, Eduardo Balarezo, speaks to the media outside United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York in the Brooklyn borough of New York Oct. 30.
Jurors selected for marathon U.S. trial of Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo'
Twelve jurors and six alternates were selected Wednesday to decide the fate of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, one of the most notorious criminals in the world, on trial in New York for smuggling drugs ...
French President Emmanuel Macron reviews troops at the start of ceremony at a granite monument, the Pierre d'Haudroy, at La Flamengrie, in the Aisne, France, Wednesdayas part of a World War I commemoration tour.
Courting controversy, Macron praises WWI general who later collaborated with Nazis
French President Emmanuel Macron waded into controversy Wednesday by praising a general who helped win World War I but became a top Nazi collaborator in World War II — comments that triggered outra...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Schoolchildren who were kidnapped by armed men are pictured after they were released, at a governor's office in Bamenda, Cameroon, Wednesday. | REUTERS Schoolchildren, who were kidnapped by armed men and released on Wednesday, are helpedonto a truck by gendarmes in Bamenda, Cameroon, Wednesday. | REUTERS

, , ,