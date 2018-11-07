National | OBITUARY

Activist who worked for sufferers of Minamata disease dies at 103

Kyodo

KUMAMOTO – Fumiko Hiyoshi, who headed a citizens’ group and supported Minamata disease sufferers for more than half a century died Wednesday due to old age at a nursing home in Minamata, Kumamoto Prefecture, a person close to her family said. She was 103.

Hiyoshi, who was an elementary school teacher before serving as a city assembly member of Minamata, southwestern Japan, for 16 years from 1963, campaigned for the predecessor of chemical company Chisso Corp. and the government to accept responsibility for the disease, which is caused by mercury poisoning.

The company had released mercury-tainted industrial wastewater into the sea, and local residents who consumed contaminated seafood developed neurological symptoms from the poisoning. The disease also caused birth defects.

Hiyoshi established the citizens’ group in 1968 to support the patients and their families. In the same year, the government recognized Minamata as a disease caused by pollution.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

People walk past a huge public TV screen in Tokyo on Wednesday showing a news program covering the U.S. midterm elections.
With GOP's loss of House, should Japan anticipate a more hard-line Trump?
With Democrats retaking control of the House of Representatives in Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections, Tokyo may see President Donald Trump accelerate his war on what he considers "unfair" trade w...
The Japanese women's curling team plays against Great Britain in the Pyeongchang Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, where they won the bronze medal.
Japanese buzzwords of the year nominees reflect myriad influences and issues
Thirty candidates for buzzword of the year, announced Wednesday, highlight the numerous scandals that rocked Japan's amateur sports, the brutal summer of natural disasters as well as the country's ...
Image Not Available
Tokyo Medical University to accept applicants rejected due to rigging
Tokyo Medical University on Wednesday announced measures to rectify the situation for applicants who were rejected in 2017 and 2018 due to a rigged admissions process. A total of 101 students, m...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Fumiko Hiyoshi | KYODO

,