Tokyo Medical University to accept applicants rejected due to rigging

Tokyo Medical University on Wednesday announced measures to rectify the situation for applicants who were rejected in 2017 and 2018 due to a rigged admissions process.

A total of 101 students, many of them women, will be allowed to attend classes from the start of the next school year if they so desire. There are 32 such applicants from last year and 69 from this year.

“We were notified that we acted inappropriately on matters relating to entrance exams. We deeply apologize to everyone who was affected,” Yukiko Hayashi, who became the university’s first female president after the scandal came to light this summer, said at a news conference.

An independent committee report said in October that 69 applicants who took the general entrance exam and a common admission test used by most universities in 2017 and 2018 would have qualified for admission if the process had been fair. Of these, at least 55 were women.

Tokyo Medical University admitted in August that it had been deducting points from exam scores for over 10 years to curb female enrollment. It also said it deducted points for men who had failed the exam previously.

The discriminatory practice was discovered amid a bribery investigation involving Futoshi Sano, a high-ranking education ministry official, and Masahiko Usui, former chairman of the university.

The education ministry is currently investigating other medical schools nationwide to see whether they have also manipulated the student selection process. So far, 81 schools nationwide have been probed.

Last month, Showa University revealed it had padded scores for applicants, while Juntendo University also announced it will set up a panel to investigate allegations of bias against female applicants.