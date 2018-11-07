Business

Upper House enacts extra budget worth ¥936 billion for disaster recovery

Kyodo

Lawmakers in the House of Councilors on Wednesday enacted an extra budget worth ¥935.6 billion ($8.3 billion) for fiscal 2018 to fund recovery efforts in the wake of a string of natural disasters across the country earlier this year.

The budget for the year through March next year is now set to be executed, having already been passed by the House of Representatives on Nov. 2.

Most of the total — ¥727.5 billion — will be used for disaster recovery, and the majority of it will be financed by new government debt.

Under the plan, ¥503.4 billion will be allocated for western Japan — centering on Hiroshima and Okayama prefectures, where more than 200 people were killed in landslides and floods caused by heavy rains in early July.

About ¥120 billion will be earmarked for Hokkaido, which was rocked by a magnitude 6.7 earthquake in September.

Osaka and its surrounding areas — hit by a powerful quake in June and Typhoon Jebi in September, the strongest storm to strike the country in 25 years — will receive ¥105.3 billion.

In addition, ¥82.2 billion will be used to install air conditioners in public schools, as extremely high temperatures this year raised fears that students could suffer from heatstroke.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s administration is also planning a second supplementary budget for the current fiscal year to cover infrastructure repairs.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
$240 billion-a-day financial market to leave London over Brexit
The City of London is being dealt another Brexit blow. CME Group Inc. is moving its European market for short-term financing, the largest in the region, out of London because the exchange...
KYB Corp. Executive Vice President Takaaki Kato (center) speaks during a news conference in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Scandal-hit KYB braces for first annual loss in three years
Scandal-hit KYB Corp. on Tuesday projected a consolidated net loss in fiscal 2018, its first in three years, lowering its bottom-line forecast to a loss of ¥2.3 billion ($196.8 million) from ¥16 bi...
The expected size of the SoftBank Group mobile unit's initial public offering to retail investors would be a record in Japan, exceeding the IPOs for Japan Post Holdings Co. in 2015 and NTT Docomo Inc. in 1998.
SoftBank IPO seeks $18 billion from retail investors
SoftBank Group Corp. is seeking to raise a record ¥2 trillion ($18 billion) from Japanese individuals in the initial public offering of its mobile phone unit, targeting investors who often get no i...

,