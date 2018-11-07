Illinois Nazi loses House race by huge margin

An avowed Nazi running as a Republican lost a House race in suburban Chicago on Tuesday.

Arthur Jones, who called the Holocaust “the biggest, blackest lie in history” and described himself as a former leader of the American Nazi Party, lost by a 50-point margin to incumbent Democratic Rep. Dan Lipinski.

Jones still managed to get more than 40,000 votes, according to official figures.

The 70-year-old secured the Republican nomination in March, when the party did not bother to put up any other candidate in the heavily-Democratic congressional district.

Jones’s primary win was a major embarrassment for party leaders.

They disavowed the retired insurance agent who told CNN earlier this year that the Holocaust was “nothing but an international extortion racket by the Jews.”

While Jones was unsuccessful, another far-right politician, Republican Rep. Steve King, won a ninth term despite growing outrage over his recent comments supporting white nationalism and ties to foreign extremists.

The Iowa lawmaker narrowly beat Democrat J.D. Scholten in his normally reliably conservative district.

King was castigated by his own Republican Party last month after he endorsed a candidate for Toronto mayor, Faith Goldy, an apparent “white genocide” conspiracy theorist.

In August, King traveled to Europe, where he told a publication aligned with Austria’s far-right party FPO that Jewish philanthropist George Soros has had a dark influence on U.S. elections.