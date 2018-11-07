North Indian city breaks Guinness record with Diwali lamps
Earthen lamps illuminate the banks of the Sarayu River on Tuesday in Ayodhya, India. | AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific / Offbeat

North Indian city breaks Guinness record with Diwali lamps

AP

AYODHYA, INDIA – The northern Indian city of Ayodhya broke a Guinness World Record on Tuesday by lighting 300,150 earthen lamps and keeping them burning for at least 45 minutes on the banks of the river Saryu as part of the annual celebration of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.

South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook attended the record-breaking event after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a four-day visit to India.

Her presence was significant because of a Korean legend that a princess from Ayodhya traveled to Korea and married a king, becoming a Korean queen in A.D. 48.

Yogi Adityanath, chief minister of the state of Uttar Pradesh, was given a certificate certifying the record by Guinness officials who had monitored the attempt with drone cameras.

As dusk fell in Ayodhya, where Hindus believe the god Lord Ram was born and where he returned after 14 years in exile, volunteers lit lamps, called diyas, snaking along the river, through lanes and at houses.

A similar attempt failed to break the record last year, when strong winds blew over many of the lamps. Tuesday’s feat broke a record from 2016, when 150,009 lamps were lit.

Purnima Shukla, a Saket Degree College student, was among 5,000 volunteers involved in the ceremony.

“Last time we missed it by a whisper but this time we ensured that all the lamps were aglow. Oil was poured frequently, and we used sheets to block wind where it was very windy,” she said.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

A victim of a shark attack is wheeled on a stretcher after a rescue helicopter transporting him landed at Mackay Base Hospital in Australia's Queensland state on Monday.
Man wields surfboard to fight off shark in Australia
A surfer fought off a shark with his board after being bitten in the leg Wednesday on Australia's east coast, authorities said, just days after a swimmer died in another attack. The 43-year-old ...
A portrait of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is displayed during a visit to Pyongyang over the weekend by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in this screenshot taken from video uploaded by the North's official Korean Central Television over the weekend. It was the first time such a portrait of Kim had been shown in public, with analysts saying the move could herald the building of a personality cult around the young leader.
North Korea puts Kim Jong Un painting on show for first time
North Korea has displayed a portrait of Kim Jong Un in public for the first time, with analysts saying the move could herald the building of a personality cult around the young leader. Idealized...
Image Not Available
A real vintage: China unearths 2,000-year-old wine
Archeologists in central China on Tuesday unearthed what they believe to be a 2,000-year-old pot of wine that had been sealed and buried in a tomb. About 3.5 litres (118 ounces) of the y...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Earthen lamps illuminate the banks of the Sarayu River on Tuesday in Ayodhya, India. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,