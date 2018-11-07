U.S. to impose new Russia sanctions over spy poisoning in U.K.
The spire of Salisbury Cathedral is seen behind police tape making a cordon around Queen Elizabeth Gardens in Salisbury, southern England, on July 5, cordoned off in connection with the investigation and major incident declared after a man and woman were found unconscious after exposure with what was later identified as the nerve agent Novichok. The United States faced a deadline Tuesday that led to fresh sanctions on Russia over the attempted assassination with a lethal nerve agent of a former spy in Britain. | AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration says it is consulting with Congress about additional sanctions on Russia over the poisoning of a Russian ex-spy in Britain this spring.

The State Department says Russia has failed to meet a 90-day deadline that fell on Tuesday to comply with a 1991 U.S. law on preventing the use of chemical weapons.

The United States and its allies have accused the Russian government of involvement in the March nerve agent attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the British city of Salisbury. The State Department determined in August that Russia violated the chemicals law in the Skripal case.

Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says the agency will now consult with Congress on the fresh sanctions.

Russia strongly denies it was behind the attack.

