World / Politics

Minsk warns against U.S. base in Poland, nixes accepting Russian one

AP

MINSK – The leader of Belarus has warned his nation would have to beef up its weapons arsenals if the United States sets up a military base in Poland.

Commenting Tuesday on Poland’s proposal to host a U.S. base, President Alexander Lukashenko said it would force Belarus to commission new missiles.

But he also reaffirmed that Belarus doesn’t need a Russian military base.

Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, has maintained close political, economic and military ties with Moscow. Belarus relies on cheap Russian oil and billions of dollars in loans to keep its Soviet-style economy afloat.

Russia has a military early warning radar and a navy communications facility in Belarus, but Lukashenko has resisted Kremlin pressure to host a Russian air base. Lukashenko insisted Tuesday the base was unnecessary.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Maria Valles Bonilla watches a taped video message from President Donald Trump after taking the Oa ath of Allegiance during a naturalization ceremony at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office Tuesday in Fairfax, Virginia. Bonilla is from El Salvador and it was her late husband's dream to become a U.S. citizen, so she became a citizen for both of them.
Trump views midterms through presidency-defining lens as aides try to lay out poll ourcome realities
President Donald Trump knows he's on the line. The president spent Election Day calling allies, tweeting endorsements and following news coverage, after concluding a six-day rally blitz in Misso...
The spire of Salisbury Cathedral is seen behind police tape making a cordon around Queen Elizabeth Gardens in Salisbury, southern England, on July 5, cordoned off in connection with the investigation and major incident declared after a man and woman were found unconscious after exposure with what was later identified as the nerve agent Novichok. The United States faced a deadline Tuesday that led to fresh sanctions on Russia over the attempted assassination with a lethal nerve agent of a former spy in Britain.
U.S. to impose new Russia sanctions over spy poisoning in U.K.
The Trump administration says it is consulting with Congress about additional sanctions on Russia over the poisoning of a Russian ex-spy in Britain this spring. The State Department says Russia ...
U.S. Marshals in January escort defendant Akayed Ullah into court in New York for his arraignment on charges of setting off a pipe bomb in New York City's busiest subway station at rush hour last Dec. 11. A guilty verdict against the Bangladeshi immigrant was returned on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court.
Bangladeshi immigrant convicted in NYC subway bombing, says act grew from anger over Trump
A Bangladeshi immigrant convicted Tuesday of terrorism charges after setting off a pipe bomb in New York City's busiest subway station at rush hour told the trial judge he was angry at President Do...

, , ,